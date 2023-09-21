The latest post by Carolina Marconi has worried his many fans. The showgirl received unpleasant news after the routine visits she periodically undergoes after winning her battle against cancer. She is experiencing days of worry and terror and is waiting to undergo an MRI with contrast.

It was Carolina Marconi herself who told what she is experiencing, after having shown a photo on social media, while she was in hospital for checks. In the following days she disappeared, without posting updates, because she needed to metabolize the news received. Here are his words:

Good morning friends ☀️ I thought a lot before publishing this post but I do what I feel, I always tell the truth also because you kept me so company in the hardest moment of my life. The results came out mammogram – echo ok but in the CT scan there is something in the liver 🥺 (there is never Peace) and therefore I will have to do another MRI with contrast to really see what it is. That’s why I disappeared, it was a cold shower I was scared, I just have to wait for them to call me to do everything. Yesterday when my oncologist called me to tell me that I had to have this check-up, I can’t tell you how much my legs were shaking, I felt my heart speed up again and in that moment everything I was doing suddenly no longer made sense. I had a real blackout, still two weeks with the question mark ❓ then I’m an anxious person but what will I do? We need to put our soul at peace. Wait, think positively and don’t break your head before you break it.

Carolina Marconi’s fear

After what she was forced to face in life, Carolina Marconi is experiencing days of real worry. She is afraid that the nightmare could return and that her life could be in danger again. The oncologist found something in the liver, it could also be a banality. But it wasn’t easy to be told that he will have to undergo further checks. However, the influencer understood that he had to think positivecross your fingers and not immediately see the worst.

She said, at the end of her long post, that someone advised her not to say anything, because they would have them brought bad luck. But she doesn’t want to believe it, on the contrary she wants to be honest with those who love her and with those who have always supported and loved her. Because you know that many these days are praying with her, hoping to receive positive news. And she had proof of it, once again, after so many messages of love and affection which he received. Those same messages that have always given her the strength to fight and win.