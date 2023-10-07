Before discovering the tumor, Carolina Marconi had breast implants: she believes they may have influenced the disease

Several days ago, Carolina Marconi caused his many fans to worry. After a routine checkup, she received a call from the oncologist. There is something in her liver and she is now waiting to undergo all the other necessary tests.

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

Carolina Marconi, as always, has chosen not to hide and to tell the truth to those who have always supported her and given her the strength to fight. After her battle with breast cancer, she got to find out how much she is loved.

The influencer is terrified, afraid, but has understood that she must think positively and keep her fingers crossed. As she herself said in hers long rant on Instagram:

During a recent interview with the magazine People, Carolina returned to talk about her battle. She retraced every stage, from the diagnosis to the final outcome and wanted to underline a very important topic for her: prevention.

There was Covid, I could have done routine checks with a mask, but I was scared. I delayed my mammogram. I did it two and a half years after the previous one. I discovered that if I had done it a year and a half earlier, I would have saved myself from cancer, chemotherapy, removal of 13 lymph nodes and total mastectomy.

Marconi then talked about her breast implants, which she thinks they have played a role in the appearance of that “monster”.

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

Before I got sick, I had breast implants and maybe those also had an influence. I’ll try to understand better. My tumor, aggressive but small, didn’t show up well on the mammogram. It took an MRI for me to be diagnosed. If you have breast implants, be even more careful. And if there is something, don’t settle for the first opinion.

Carolina Marconi wanted to address all women, asking them to check themselves every year, to never stop in front of a suspicion, an alarm bell. She wanted to tell all those who have breast implants, to pay even more attention.