Carolina Marconi she is continuing to fight her battle against breast cancer. The woman has finished the last round of chemotherapy and has given good news to the public: she is recovering gradually.

Now the woman will have to try to leave, but as always she has updated her followers on her conditions and above all on hers wishes. The showgirl would have the dream of becoming a mother and has already talked about it to her oncologist.

The news is not entirely positive, however the woman has a hope that she clings to. And he explained on Instagram:

Yesterday speaking with my oncologist, seeing the great desire I have to have a child, he told me that there is the possibility of interrupting the treatment in a couple of years and having hope but to my explicit question it was a bit hesitant .. let’s see … he answers me .. let’s see what ?? … let’s see what will happen in these years … I missed my breath under the mask in that moment of silence .. I had another lump in my throat of anguish and suffering ..I felt lost again, I was trying to hold back the tears .. in all these months I have always thought and believed that it was certain and I was happy to know that in any case there could be a joy for me too … a light at the end of the tunnel … Carolina science is still running its course .. her legs were shaking .. that “we see” was a hard blow to the heart that I accused heavily ..

For women like her who have fought this difficult battle there is the hope of “Positive“And continued with the post: “The women who had to perform a five-year cure were divided into two groups: in the first the treatment was carried out according to the protocol, in the second for only 2 years then interrupted to allow the woman to have the possibility of a pregnancy and immediately after resumed at the end of the same .. They are monitoring the health of the women who participated in the study to see if hormone therapy lasted only two years may not increase the risk of this disease recurring. “

He concluded: