Carolina Marconi, model and known to the public for having participated in the Big Brother VIP, finished the first course of chemotherapy. The woman is unfortunately fighting a malignant breast cancer and must undergo cyclical treatment.

The woman, some time ago, had already undergone a breast removal surgery, now Carolina Marconi is back on social media and with a nice smile she says:

Here I am just finished my first chemo cycle, I don’t deny that I was doing it on myself. I was scared I did not know what effect this liquid could do to me that slowly flowed through my veins, thank goodness I had a mask and I made a little plant so no one noticed.

The showgirl, however, tells the strength she found during the cycle. The beautiful thoughts came thinking about the future: the dream of having a child helps her to face this terrible period.

But then the fear is over, I got distracted, I thought about all the beautiful things that I will have to do once everything is finished, about my great dream of becoming a mother, my projects to be realized … you have to think and dream only beautiful things

Thanks also to the warm welcome of the medical staff, everything passed very quickly. And, fortunately, hunger has also arrived:

“I found too many nice nurses, they put on some music and immediately at ease, we talked, laughed, joked and in those hours I also read the many messages of support you sent me, you really made me a great company .. thanks again for all this you are wonderful warmth you give me, so much strength. “

“Then time flew by, and without realizing it I finished my first cycle of chemo and this is already a positive thing because it is minus one and go now I feel good … indeed as soon as we finished we went to the Gemelli bar and I made myself a nice sandwich … this therapy gave me an appetite. “