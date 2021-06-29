Carolina Marconi returned to social media beautiful and smiling and talked about the problems she had after the first chemo cycle

Carolina Marconi is back on social media again, the showgirl and former competitor of the Big Brother VIP she still fights her battle against breast cancer. After the operation, the woman underwent a course of chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, the road is still long and uphill and, after cutting her hair, she also began to experience the first symptoms due to drugs. Despite the great strength there are times when discouragement arrives.

Fortunately, Carolina Marconi does not lose heart and with her posts full of energy and positivity she reassures the fans:

Hola how are you? I’ll have my second round of red chemo in a few days. I confess that I was terrified by the side effects it could cause … joint pain, vomiting and hair loss … fortunately these days I have not had these symptoms so much … alas until this morning … when I realized that instead a I’m losing some tufts of hair … soon you will see me pelatina😁😂 (until they almost completely fall out, I don’t shave them again)

Despite everything she still manages to play sports and take care of herself. The woman gave some advice and explained how he is coping this terrible time.

I am always doing some sport in a moderate way, I try to follow a correct diet, no diet, I try not to eat fry, sweets, red meat and dairy products I drink about two liters of water a day … the big surprise is ‘that I lost 3 kilos yuppppy 😜💪🏽 and I feel great even if a little tired .. I also try to keep my head busy with many positive things.

The secret of so much energy and strength? She explains it directly: