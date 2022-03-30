After defeating cancer, Carolina Marconi would like to have access to adoption, but Italian law does not allow it: her outburst

In recent months, the pages of Italian gossip magazines have been filled with his name and the example he set in tackling his successful fight against breast cancer. Today Carolina Marconi he is facing another battle, but this time in order to gain access to the adoption of a child.

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

It’s been a long time since that day Carolina found out she had breast cancer. Days, months in which she never lost heart and faced her fight against the disease as positively as possible.

A delicate interventiondays and days of hospitalization, the painful cures of chemotherapy And radiotherapy. A very delicate moment, in short, which fortunately has been resolved for the best.

For some time the Marconi has defeated the tumor and has returned to live and above all to do plans for the future.

But as he has now learned, nothing is easy in life.

She and her partner Alessandro Tulli, who has never left her alone and who loves her very much, have thought and hope to become parents for the first time.

Unfortunately, the disease faced by the show girl would not allow her, at the moment, to have one in a natural way, so they thought of accessing theadoption.

Carolina Marconi and the adoption of a child

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

Unfortunately, however, the law does not allow to a woman who has had cancer to be able to adopt a child. Below it vent di Carolina on social media and the appeal launched to her fans:

Hi guys how are you? I a little down. the reason? I’ll explain it to you … Ale and I had thought of adopting a child given the many difficulties … We are being followed by a lawyer, because unfortunately I am not eligible to undertake an adoption because I had a tumor, even though I am cured …

In the rest of the post Carolina explains that more than 900 thousand people in Italy, cured of a neoplasm, have difficulty to access adoption, mortgages or get hired.

Credit: marconicarolina – Instagram

A situation that, he explains, in other countries no longer exists after they joined the so-called right of oncological oblivion.