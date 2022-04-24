She feels discriminated against, as if others are immortal. Carolina Marconi cannot adopt a child before the age of 5, due to the tumor

Carolina Marconi was a guest on the television program very trueled by Silvia Toffanin and told of the months that followed the end of chemotherapy and of her greatest desire, that of becoming a mother.

It is not the first time that the showgirl has publicly revealed that she is ready for that wonderful new aspect of her life. But today she is disappointed and it feels discriminated against.

He had decided, together with his partner, to adopt a childbut because she had breast cancer, it was denied.

I’m fine, I’m enthusiastic, I’m happy, even if there is something that I regretted so much. In some situations, strength comes to you by itself. I get excited, but in the end I fight, I go. To that Carolina I would say not to be afraid, to face everything, everything is overcome, this is my rebirth. Now I have a different awareness of life.

Carolina Marconi after two years of therapy, wants to become a mother. She explained on live TV that she had kept an egg. “If that happens, when they release me from the treatment, it will be a miracle.” In the meantime, she has thought about trying to adopt a child, but has discovered that she cannot be because of her own illness.

Alessandro and I went to the social worker and we discovered that we cannot adopt a child because I have had a tumor, I have to wait 5 years. I cannot apply for a mortgage, insurance or a loan. There is some discrimination. We need to protect a child, but who says we protect him like this? Do we protect it by leaving it in a foster home?

Carolina felt disappointed and heartbroken. Cancer patients cannot try to make their dreams come true, because the law does not allow it. The showgirl and former gieffina concluded: