Carolina Marconi became famous to the general public with her participation in the Big Brother. Her breathtaking beauty was immediately noticed inside the Cinecittà house.

Although she had gone off the radar a bit in recent years, she’s been making a lot of headlines recently for her story of bravery. Carolina was diagnosed with a few months ago breast cancer. She did not lose heart and with courage she decided to share her battle with her fans on her social networks.

Today things are going very well for her, she also announced that she has finished her chemo cycle and is enjoying her vacation in Formentera together with her boyfriend Alessandro Tulli that has always been close to him.

“For us this is the island of love, it is the place where our story began. We had been missing for a while “ – said al weekly Who.

Illness certainly changes people, it teaches you to look more carefully at the beauties of life, even the little things. And just in a recent post published on Instagram Carolina he wanted to dwell on living life now and on the importance of love.

“Life is now …… don’t put off love… it’s not worth it “ – wrote a video below in which she and her boyfriend are seen walking on the beach to the notes of the song “Life is now” from Claudio Baglioni.

Carolina between the lines of weekly Who she also expressed her dream of becoming a mother for the first time.

“It is always and without a doubt the greatest dream. At this point I’m done with the therapies, with the chemo, I’m just doing the hormonal treatment and that lasts five years “ – he said.