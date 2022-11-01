During last night’s episode of Big Brother Vip Carolina Marconi went on a rampage. The gieffina, already a competitor of the house in the past, was particularly resentful after a video edited by the editorial office where it was shown that almost all the other women in the house consider her hypocritical and false. The video in question has sparked a fuss in the house, rekindling old quarrels and disagreements between Carolina, Giaele, Elenoire, Pamela and Patrizia. In fact, a heated question and answer was born among the Vppone women but, in the end, Marconi took it out above all with the editorial staff of Big Brother Vip and the conductor Alfonso Signorini threatening to leave the house.

“You say you love me? You know why I’m here, you say you know me – Carolina told Signorini in a very determined tone -. I am at the Gf to prove that a woman after the tumor can go back to life, how much do I care about arguing over these things? One thing I can’t stand is the falsity if I do something I do it with my heart and I can very well go tonight to the Gf, I’m going away “, were the words of Carolina who also accused Big Brother and Alfonso of editing videos manipulating events a little to make a fuss instead of serious talk.

At these words and, above all, listening to the tone in which they were pronounced by Carolina Alfonso, he was not there and immediately put it back in its place: “We have already talked about the tumor and we will probably talk about it again but you are in this house and inevitably there are dynamics between you ”. The question then ended there but Carolina put her nose on her face and continued to say she wanted to leave the program. Will she do it?