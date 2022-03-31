Carolina Marconi launches a campaign to collect signatures for the right to oncological oblivion on social media

The Carolina Marconi case exploded on social media: the showgirl wrote on Instagram that she was denied the possibility of adopting a child with her partner because in the past she had a tumor, although now she is cured. “A real discrimination”, she called it, also speaking of the 900 thousand people who, like her, in Italy cannot get a mortgage or a job for the same reason.

His appeal was picked up and relaunched by various VIPs and politicians, including Laura Boldrini, who support the collection of Aiom signatures for the right to oncological oblivion, that is, to cover news on the past state of health from privacy that could constitute grounds for discrimination.

“Ale and I had thought about adopting a child given the many difficulties “, Carolina Marconi wrote yesterday on Instagram.” We are being followed by a lawyer but unfortunately I am not suitable to undertake an adoption because I had a tumor even if I’m healed “.

“More than 900 thousand people in Italy cured of cancer”, he adds, “cannot be free to look to the future without living with the shadow of the disease and for this reason it is very difficult to adopt a child, get a mortgage, get hired … a real discrimination. There are countries like France, Holland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Belgium that have joined the recognition of the Oncological oblivion law with the aim of obtaining a law that protects people who have had cancer “.

And then the appeal: “Thanks to the Aiom association, I launch a campaign to ask Italy to adapt by guaranteeing the rights of former patients. We have collected 24,000 to date (signatures, ed). The aim is to reach more than 100,000 signatures which will then be brought to the Prime Minister to ask for the approval of the law. “





