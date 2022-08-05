The words of lady Cassano in a Q&A on Instagram
Carolina Marcialiswife of Antonio Cassano and water polo player, gave a Q&A to her followers on Instagram.
I don’t really have a slim, slim model body, I’m muscular. And anyway, I like to eat.
I gained about 12 kg per pregnancy, I breastfeed both. Chris up to nine months and Lionel only up to four. I don’t think there is any advice to be given on breastfeeding because these are things that come by themselves. Then everyone does what they feel like, I’m glad I breastfeed them both. In my opinion, a unique and indissoluble bond is created.
August 5 – 11:39 am
