Fashion icon, reference and symbol of elegance and femininity. Carolina Herrera He has established himself as one of the great designers of the time. At 86, he continues to conquer the catwalks around the world with their clean, classic and straight designs. And beyond fashion, if there is something clear is that the Venezuelan represents the timeless elegance, something that shows in each event and red carpet. That has a radiant physicist and an enviable vitality is, in large part, Thanks to the meal.

‘The designer’s longevity diet’

As he has revealed to Women’s Health magazine, the designer follows a strict six meal diet to stay active and full of vitality. Three main meals and three ‘snacks’ that They help her hold energy levels throughout the day And that they are also very simple and you will also be able to replicate at home.

Breakfast is the most important food of the day, we all know that. For Herrera, it is also a time to enjoy, that is why he does not deprive himself of eating Revolled eggs with truffle, One of your favorite meals. In fact, beyond its delicious flavor, it is also an excellent source of high quality proteins and antioxidants.

Other favorite designer recipes are green salad with tomato, cucumber, avocado and grilled chicken, and for salmon dinner with steamed and quinoa asparagus. Among the most recurring tentempiés appears the fruit, as a fiber rich source, nuts and a green shake.

| Source: Getty Images

The step by step

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of black truffle

Olive oil

Chopped fresh chives

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat olive oil in a non -stick pan. Beat the two eggs in a bowl. Add the black truffle to the eggs, season to taste and mix everything well. Put the eggs into the pan, which has to be at low temperature, and see gradually stirring until the desired texture is achieved.

| Source: Getty Images