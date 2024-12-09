Fernanda Biffi, mother of Carolina of Monaco’s second husband, Stephano Casiraghi, has died in the Italian region of Lombardy at the age of 99.

The paternal grandmother of Andrea, Carlota and Pierre Casiragui, the princess’s eldest children, has died in her villa, as announced by her son Marco. “Mother Fernanda left this life, a life lived with intensity and with incredible energy. Mom had great joys and great sadness, but she was a woman who grew up in times of war, capable of bravely facing life with its thorns. . And he left us all examples and memories that we will remember.”

Among the old woman’s misfortunes is the death of her son Stephano in an accident with a jet ski in October 1990 in France, at the age of 30.

Despite this loss, Carolina and her mother-in-law continued to be very close. In the condolences of the family, which have been joined with large bouquets of flowers, her name and that of her three children, grandchildren of the deceased, appear. “With deep sadness Marco with Cecilia, Rosalba with Flaviano and Carolina: Giovanni, Cecilia, Sacha, Lorenzo, Giacomo, Raphael, India, Marco, Stefano, Francesco, “Max, Balthazar and Giulio hug their legendary great-grandmother Fernanda.”