A stab wound under the armpit, which punctured Carolina D'Addario's lung. The 84-year-old was found dead on December 23

An unexpected twist on the death of Carolina D'Addario, found lifeless in her home on 23 December. Everyone believed that she had died of a sudden illness, also given her age.

Carolina D'Addario passed away in 84 years old. After she was found, the family organized her funeral and everyone was ready to give her a final farewell. Then, an unexpected discovery came. Just one of the funeral home workers, while preparing the elderly lady, noticed something wound under the armpit. She was hidden and it looked just like a stab wound. So the man reported the fact and allowed the authorities to discover the truth.

The 84-year-old had been stabbed in a hidden place, the blade had punctured the lung and he had left her no escape. A crime, no sudden illness, as the autopsy examination also confirmed. So the investigations began immediately.

Thanks to municipal cameras, the police identified the person responsible and arrested him. It is a neighbor. A 59-year-old man framed after a search of her home, where investigators found money and objects belonging to Carolina, such as jewelery and her wedding ring. A robbery gone wrong.

The neighbor was immediately arrested and taken to Vasto prison, now he will have to answer for thecharge of voluntary crime.

The news quickly spread among the community and shocked everyone. On his body there were all the signs of a possible illness, as the First Citizen also underlined. If that funeral home worker hadn't noticed the stab wound under his armpit, it would be the truth remained hidden forever.

Carolina D'Addario: the murder weapon also found

The images from the surveillance cameras captured the 59-year-old near his neighbor's house, while he was walking and he was trying to hide something under his shirt. L'murder weapon it was recovered under a wall at the gates of the town. It is a kitchen knife.