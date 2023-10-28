Carolina Cruz is one of the most recognized faces on Colombian television. Viewers are used to seeing her every morning on ‘Dia a Día’ and following her personal life closely. when she shares her daily routines and tasks with her followers.

In fact, the presenter usually shares her training time with her followers, which she very judiciously broadcasts on her Instagram account from the first hours of the day.

In the posts she is dressed in her workout clothes, doing sit-ups, squats and even lifting dumbbells from the comfort of her home. The woman from Valle del Cauca has made it clear that although she does not have the time to go to the gym every day, Your living room is the perfect place to maintain your training routine.

Precisely, this last location has generated concern among its most loyal followers, since he had them used to recording their practice from the second floor of his apartment, where he implemented several of his exercises.

However, the sudden change of location created doubt among Internet users. on whether the businesswoman had moved her address, like a new transition in your life. In the face of uncertainty and constant questioning, The presenter clarified that she still remains in her usual place.

“These followers of mine are very observant and have been asking me for several weeks if I changed apartments, because I am no longer training on the second floor.

I still live in my same apartment with my fat peoplenothing has changed, the second floor still exists“, he clarified through a story on his Instagram account.

However, he cleared up his fans’ dilemma about moving the location, which is due to a simple reason: to keep an eye on his children, especially the youngest, who apparently is an equal or earlier riser than his mother.

“What happens is that they sleep with me and this little one (Salvador), for some time now, gets up as early as his mother. Sometimes he gets up at five, other times at a quarter past five, half past five. If I’m on the second floor, I don’t hear it or I don’t have it in my vision and that overwhelms me a little. “I’m worried that he’ll stay awake, down here, alone, and I’ll be up exercising,” specifically the presenter.

Likewise, he confirmed that his visits to the gym are not abandoned and that he tries to go at least two days a week, as long as Lincon Palomeque is with them, or his mother is visiting his house, to help take care of them in the early hours of the morning.

“When I go to the gym, which is twice a week, I take advantage when they stay with their dad or my mom comes to sleep and I go to the gym. But when not, I do it on the first floor: I put down the weights, I put everything down and I train because he’s already been awake for about 40 minutes,” concluded Carolina Cruz.

