Carolina Crescentini says goodbye to Mare Fuori, the successful Rai series that has won over the youngest in particular. At the end of filming, the actress in the role of the director of the Juvenile Penal Institute, Paola Vinci, greeted colleagues and the public, then posting a video of the moment on social networks. The series will continue, with a fourth season, but Crescentini will not be there.

A heavy blow for the many fans, who protested at the idea of ​​no longer seeing the director grappling with the young inmates of the Neapolitan juvenile prison. “I didn’t like her exit – writes a spectator – a pillar of history, who goes away like this. Please fix it.” There are even those who go so far as to incite the juvenile detention boys to make the life of the new director who dared to take Crescentini’s place impossible.

In the video posted on Instagram, the actress greets the cast members of Mare Fuori: “Thank you for this wonderful adventure. Thank you for this unique character. Thank you my friends for teaching me so much. I will miss you all so much,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Thank you for trusting me. Thanks for that audition, thanks Naples for making me feel at home. And thank you wonderful audience for warming my heart. Hi Paola, say hello to Ancona” concluded the Tuscan actress.