Carolina Crescentini: “Francesco Motta is six years younger: I used to make fun of him”

Carolina Crescentini and Francesco Motta they have been a couple since 2017. The actress, born in 1980, and the singer, 6 years younger, fell in love and married twice. To conquer Carolina Crescentini were some rare features of Motta, as he tells al Courier: “In addition to being very poetic, his sensitivity and irony, which is fundamental in a relationship. Besides, he has good eyes. Francesco dedicated more than one song to me. We met on a radio that no longer exists. She looked at me and looked at me, she had all this curly hair… “.

A year after the meeting came the first date, “We used to talk on the phone, I saw him so young, the actress said. “She told me that she had released a cd entitled”The end of the twenties“. I understand, I replied, but when are your twenties over? ”, Carolina added. The age difference did not prove to be a problem for the two artists, linked to the same cultural references.

For the first date, Carolina Crescentini took him to her favorite place, the Gianicolo lighthouse: “I didn’t trust me, I wanted to go to my territory: if it had gone badly, I would have felt free to go home outdoors. It was at the Janiculum that he then made me the marriage proposal, getting on his knees, ”he told Corriere.

There were even two weddings, a New York and Tuscany, “Because they explained to us that, due to complicated bureaucratic issues with the US, to remarry in Italy we first had to divorce, otherwise it would have been bigamy”. In New York, says Carolina: “Go to the Town Hall and they give you a note, outside you buy the wedding rings, the bouquet, the witnesses. Tradition has it that there is a point of blue in the dress, so I found a white Aerosmith tee-shirt dotted with blue ”.

In Tuscany, however, the party lasted three days: a sort of festival made up of music, art and friends. In the end, Carolina Crescentini confessed: “The marriage is such an emotional hit that the first time alone was better. The second, we enjoyed it “.

Read also:

“The shadow of Frexit on the rise of Le Pen: for the EU 25 billion a year stuck

French elections: over 50% against Macron. Le Pen points the votes to Mélenchon

France, Pasquino: “Will Macron win back. Anti-political boom? It’s good for Fratoianni”

France, “Berlusconi would vote for Macron in the ballot”. And you? Have your say

Fassina (Leu): “Extra profits only scratched. This is where we need to draw”

Bianca Berlinguer gives space to Orsini: stabbed at the lesson by her father Enrico

Ukraine, Mulè (Defense): “Borrell? You can’t fight indefinitely”

Ukraine is preparing to become the Lebanon of the new millennium

France, street protests in Rennes after the outcome of the vote. VIDEO

Banca Generali, total net inflows in March of € 480 million

Unipol Gruppo, with UnipolMove enters the electronic toll market

Enit, presented a new corporate image. Brand identity renewed