The mayoress of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse, a 61-year-old engineer, is a rare bird in the political landscape of Uruguay, a country of 3.4 million people unaccustomed to having women in important public positions. Before being elected to the position in 2020, by the progressive Frente Amplio coalition, she was president of the public telecommunications company (2010-2015), Minister of Industry (2015-2019) and senator. In this interview with EL PAÍS, he avoids commenting on his political future, in view of the 2024 presidential elections, and prefers to concentrate on municipal management: The “environmental revolution” that the city is experiencing to clean up and clean its streets, dignifying the periphery or plans to generate housing. At the end of February, Cosse will travel to Barcelona as president of the organization United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), created in 2004. The network brings together local and regional governments from around the world in order to make their voices heard on the world stage and promote local democracy and decentralization. UCLG currently represents 240,000 cities and 70% of the world population. For the mayoress, this international responsibility is also the opportunity to promote female leadership and for this she cites her town hall as an example, where for the first time there is parity between the sexes.

Ask. What can we citizens expect from the meeting of mayors in Barcelona?

Answer. In this face-to-face meeting of the UCLG board of directors, we are going to lock ourselves in to see how we can translate our Pact for the Future which has three main axes: caring for people, caring for the planet and caring for democracy.

Q. Are cities a containment space against ideological extremism?

R. Of course. I think that in many aspects we have to look at the cities of the world as continents of hope, because it is where the greatest concentration of population is. If there are cultural changes to promote, we have to start with the cities.

Q. UCLG emphasizes the need to move towards gender equality and points out that only 5% of mayors in the world are women. What reading do you make of this data?

R. I have a huge responsibility in the UCLG collective to make visible and open the doors for women’s leadership around the world. I try to do it every day in Montevideo, which has the first parity government in the city. Every time I have had a public responsibility, since I have no prejudices, I try by all means to promote opportunities and lower the barriers of fear.

Q. The UN has looked closely at Uruguay for the “low representation of women in the public and political sphere”. What is behind this reality?

R. What lies behind it is power for power’s sake. Lack of political decision.

Q. Recently, he presented an award to the Brazilian President Lula da Silva, for its commitment to the environment. His management is now focused on what he has called an “environmental revolution.” What is it about?

“We are achieving a cultural change” together with the citizens to clean up Montevideo, whose Achilles heel was garbage management Caroline Cosse, Mayor

R. Greener Montevideo It is a process that I understand together with the citizens. It started as a new strategy for urban cleaning and public spaces, for waste collection. Today we have published the waste collection map in Montevideo every day. There is an interrelation with citizens through a WhatsApp number, through which they send us a photo and the location when there is garbage around a container and within a period of more or less two hours they receive the photo of the clean place.

Q. Historically, garbage and dumpsters have been the Achilles heel of Montevideo. Is it really changing?

R. We have a very ambitious plan eradication of garbage cans. In Montevideo there are water courses and practically in each one there is a dump. A team of more than 100 people work on a strategy to clean, heal and heal. It is a very intense and participatory experience. All of this is part of Montevideo Más Verde: urban cleaning, communication, inspection.

Q. What has been the public response?

R. We are achieving a cultural change, which is not achieved overnight. In one year we received 280,000 requests via WhatsApp. Montevideo is a city of 1.4 million people. Receiving that number of requests is important, because there are also 280,000 responses.

Q. In Montevideo there are 120,000 people living in some 340 settlements. The city has been governed for three decades by progressive forces that also ruled the country for 15 years, what has gone wrong?

R. I reply with what I would like to do. The governments of Montevideo until now had an intense activity with the Ministry of Housing in rehousing the inhabitants of the settlements. The ministry generated the loan and the mayor’s office provided the land and managed the work. Two years ago, all the projects that were being worked on stopped. Just a few months ago they were rebooted and a few more added. It seems to me that for the future it would be necessary to work on a very different regulatory scheme with respect to housing, investigating new forms of financing, generating jobs, public and private investment, promoting educational change.

Q. He assumed his mandate in November 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. What was the role of the local government during the health emergency?

R. Absolutely relevant, here and around the world. During the pandemic, I participated in a large number of virtual meetings, where many local governments shared experiences. In Montevideo, we raised the ABC plan, an emergency device to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and of a State in retreat; a withdrawal that is still ongoing and is far from returning to the territory. The ABC has five axes: health, food, work, equality and territory. We especially serve the most fragile and peripheral strip of Montevideo, carrying out works, attempting a certain urbanization and dignity of places that required rehousing people. But national policy has not been very active in housing generation.

Mayor Cosse with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who shows a T-shirt from the organization Mothers and Families of the Disappeared during the Uruguayan dictatorship (1973-1985), on January 25 in Montevideo. July For Eizmendi

Q. You say that the State is withdrawing from the territory, how do you assess its relationship with the national government, a center-right coalition?

R. Relations have been institutional and serious. Cooperation has been objective. Politics for me is a serious thing, which goes far beyond cronyism, I am very respectful, in public and in private. I am honest and frank when I disagree.

Q. Is it in your plans to become president of Uruguay?

R. I am not going to express myself on candidacies yet. I do believe that, for the next government, which must be from the Broad Front, the issue of housing must be one of the main issues on the agenda, with a comprehensive approach that includes other issues and with a pace never seen before.

P. You receive a lot of criticism that points to the harshness of your character. Have you felt judged for your status as a woman more than for her ideas or actions?

R. I have felt that firmness is confused with hardness. I am a person who builds firmness through enormous participation and when I have a public responsibility I create great teams. All the projects that I have faced have had an impact on reality and I always worry that the public understands them, participates and makes mistakes for me. I am an engineer, I have a scientific background, that is, for me, mistakes are not equivalent to failure, but rather learning within the framework of a process.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.