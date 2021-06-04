Carolina Cerezuela She is an actress and singer who is well known for her professional career on television, especially for her appearance in series such as ‘Camera Café’ or ‘Hospital Central’. He also released two albums: ‘Manzana de Caramelo’ and ‘Detrás del Corazón’. At 41, he remembers and acknowledges that at 18 years of age “I was very clear that I needed independence from a car and the tranquility of being the one who was driving,” he assures this newspaper. In fact, “I love cars and I am passionate about big cars. Driving is a moment that is very mine, to find silence if I go alone, listen to music and have conversations with my children or my husband knowing that they are ‘tied up’ and cannot flee “, she details with a laugh.

He approved “at the first both theoretical and practical” his driving license. “I only did an internship for a week, I had to save on expenses so, contrary to what they advised me in the academy, I applied and in two weeks I had my permission,” he explains.

He also remembers with nostalgia his first car, «my grandfather’s car, a Renault 7 of white color «, manifests. »What memories« My grandfather took care of it and had it impeccable; and it did its job until I was able to buy one and it gave me a tremendous sense of freedom, “he says. What’s more, he adds that this vehicle keeps “some” secrets: “That car witnessed some kisses and many dreams of an 18-year-old girl,” he says. On his first trip, which he made a month after I got my license, I changed my father’s car and went from Alicante to Vitoria, spending a day in Madrid. I still remember the first time I drove on the M-30 and it was a show ».

Cerezuela at ‘Camera Café’

He currently drives a Kia Sorento, in White, which shares a garage with another car and 9 bicycles. It is a model that stands out «in addition to the safety that it transmits when driving it, the interior space, the super trunk (for me very important) and the possibility of converting it in less than a minute into 7 seatsConsumption so logical and moderate to driving, that it is a non-plug-in hybrid … “, he says, while adding that” it has a lot of details that make driving very easy and safe “.

Cerezuela even details that her current car responds to what you expected before purchasing it: «You have to be very careful and clear before choosing your car. At some point even your life may depend on having made a good choice. «For me always the security, but if you also find that in a car that aesthetically identifies it with you, it is already the bomb, “he says.

For the actress and singer, when choosing a premium car plus “emissions, although, in my case, as Kia already thinks about that for me and makes cars with ECO certification, because I have been able to prioritize aesthetics and mechanics” , clarifies. Likewise, he acknowledges to this newspaper that he prefers to go behind the wheel “always”, since as a co-pilot I am one of those who “I am notifying about everything”, he points out, as well as that a car “yes” says a lot about its owner. “When we choose a car you look for something of yourself in it, or your style, your tastes or your circumstances … it is even an extension of the image we want to convey,” he concludes.