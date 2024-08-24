The river that runs through the northernmost Andes of America through the extensive Magdalena Valley and where prehistoric cultures settled is known as Yuma, Karacalí or Guaca-hayo. It is the main fluvial artery of Colombia. In its origin, it served as a route for commercial and cultural exchange between different indigenous groups and, later, when it was discovered and exploited by the Spanish, it was one of the gateways for looting and export to Europe. The Yuma brings together the best and the worst of national history. In its waters, banana plantations, massacres, environmental deterioration, the interests of large landowners and the resistance of peasants overlap, along with processes of urbanization, recolonization and displacement. A body of water of which there are few counter-hegemonic stories that keep this critical channel alive.

‘Mãe das águas livres III’ (2019), by Carolina Caycedo, at the IVAM. © Miguel Lorenzo

One such account is provided by Carolina Caycedo (London, 1978). Many of her projects investigate waterways, their political and cultural impact, and their historical development, although in the particular case of the Yuma, the artist addresses the theme of El Quimbo, the construction of the dam that forced the river to be diverted, displacing the indigenous population of the region. Through exhaustive research and archiving, she recounts the destructive cultural and environmental consequences of dam construction, as well as the desire to dominate the course of nature and the complicity of state power in stifling social discontent. It is in video format and is from 2014. Made for the 8th Berlin Biennial, and still in development today, the project is called Land of friendswhich is what Yuma means in the Muisca language, the title also chosen for its current exhibition at IVAMwhich arrives in Valencia after previously passing through the Artium Museum in Vitoria and the Baltic Museum in the United Kingdom.

Building bridges is not just an institutional interest in this exhibition. For the artist it is a way of being in the world and thinking about her artistic practice. That is how she lives and works, with one foot in Colombia, her context of origin, and another in Los Angeles, where she has settled. Or with one foot in Oaxaca and another in Hamburg. Or one in Chile and another in Medellín. Because she is a transnational artist. Carolina Caycedo was born in London, her parents in Colombia and her daughter in Puerto Rico. She studied in Bogotá, lived in New York and has spent time in Guatemala, Brazil, Berlin and Mexico. Today she lives in the diaspora, but her connection with the territory is strong. In the waters of the Yuma, her family accumulates stories and she memories of her childhood. That was the trigger for dedicating a thesis to the river called Be Dammed (2014), the seed of many of his later projects. But also in other seemingly distant places, such as the Arab, indigenous or Afro world, where he says he recognizes many of the attitudes and idiosyncrasies that occur in these communities.

Audiovisual ‘Fuel to fire’ (2023), from Carolina Caycedo’s exhibition ‘Land of friends’. Juan Garcia (IVAM)

Far from thinking in terms of globalization, what she calls for as an artist is solidarity, networking. Sometimes it is literal, as in Spiral for shared dreamsone of his most spectacular works, which earlier this year also hung in the atrium of the MoMA in New York. The work is part of a series entitled Cosmonets. Atarrayas is the name given in Colombia to round artisanal fishing nets. They are used by people and groups who are at the forefront of environmental struggles, with whom she actively collaborates, and whose nets she playfully manipulates in her studio. Sometimes she dyes them and other times she changes their shape.

The artist always claims that her work is not about water, but about the relationship that humans have with it.

The selection of works in the exhibition, the largest survey of Caycedo’s work in Europe to date, is very carefully done and full of resonance, under the magnificent curatorial work of Catalina Lozano and Irene Aristizábal. There is nothing missing or left to chance, and this is appreciated in projects that unite so many layers of history and so much symbolic value. The works deserve time and thought, it is impossible to go into more detail here, although it is worth highlighting the new production of the Cambalache Collective, to which Caycedo and the artists Alonso Gil and Federico Guzmán belong. This is a large-format drawing that refers to the phosphate mounds extracted by the Moroccan company Phosboucraa and to the Gdeim Izik protest camp, which was violently dismantled by the Moroccan armed forces in 2010. Projects where several types of aggression coexist: that of extractivists exerted on the territories, that of state forces that allow the former and that of colonial discourses that normalise exploitation in the name of progress or civilisation. An exhibition that is also presented as an opportunity to propose a dialogue between different contexts and between Caycedo’s work and feminist struggles, allowing her to position her critical work in dialogue with organisations and collectives active in the field. Chapó.

‘Let’s walk together’ (2010), by Carolina Caycedo. Juan Garcia (IVAM)

The topic of water is increasingly taking up the curatorial and academic interest of half the world, not only in the Latin American context, but also in global exhibitions and biennials such as Bodies of Water (the 2021 Shanghai Biennale), Rivus (Biennial of Sydney, curated by José Roca in 2022), What Water Knows. The Land Remembers (Toronto Biennial 2022) or research platforms such as TBA21 and Ocean Space. Carolina Caycedo is aware that her work is “in fashion” and that she must learn to navigate the invitations she receives. That is why she always claims that her work is not about water, but about the relationship that humans have with it, the relationship between humanity, community and water. She makes this clear here with a magnificent project that is not only artistic, but also pedagogical. That is its extra value: it reaffirms, reinforces and leads us to trust again. One leaves her exhibition emotionally recharged, wanting to feed those or other support networks, understanding the level of commitment we have with ourselves and with others. Hers is a space of courage where we also find the comfort of sharing the challenges we have as a community. Or what is the same: water for life.

‘Land of friends’. Carolina Caycedo. IVAM. Valencia. Until October 27.

