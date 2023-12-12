He started a new life. Carolina Braedt is focused on her work as an influencer, which is why she was at the Christmas event of an exclusive perfume brand. The businesswoman was with her boyfriend, Anders Partouche, with whom she was quite close. But what did she say about the controversial end of her marriage several months ago? Find out in this note.

What did Carolina Braedt say about her separation from Bruno Vega?

Carolina Braedt attended the Carolina Herrera event with Anders Partouche. Before entering the premises she was approached by the cameras of 'Love and fire', who wanted to know about the legal problems that the influencer had with her still husband Bruno Vega, whom she accused of wanting to steal her successful coffee shops Coffee Routine.

“This issue has not yet been resolved, but the lawyers are looking at it directly”said the heiress of the Braedt companies.

Later, the Willax Television reporter asked Carolina what lesson she had learned after everything she experienced in 2023. “I think putting myself first,” Braedt admitted. “I don't close the doors to marriage. It's something super nice that helps the couple solidify and that in some way there is a certain amount of trust. Just because my first marriage didn't work doesn't mean I'm going to close the doors to that.”explained the influencer.

What did Carolina Braedt say about her legal problems with Bruno Vega?

Carolina Braedt He confessed to the program Magaly Medina who was having various problems over the patent of Coffee Routine. This is because her husband registered the brand without including the businesswoman, even though she invested a large amount of money in the company.

“The issue is that he registered the trademark in 2020 and I found out at the end of last year that he had only registered it in his name. Since we were together I asked him to rectify that and he never did. It hurts me a lot and “One of the reasons for our separation was clearly that I stopped trusting him. It was one of the issues that ended the relationship,” Carolina said. Later, when the reporter from the TV showMagaly Medinaasked her if she was the one who paid all the expenses in the relationship, the sausage heiressBraedtHe responded: “Absolutely everything, but it's not something that I brought up or held against him, I was happy to do it, it's just that now it hurts me a lot that he's taking advantage of it in that way.”

