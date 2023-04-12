He denied everything. The businesswoman Carolina Braedt continues in the eye of controversy since she learned of her separation from her husband, Bruno Vega. After her supposed relationship with a French citizen was speculated during her stay in Paris, Carolina decided to contact the tiktoker Ric La Torre in order to deny the rumors of infidelity, thus confirming that Bruno Vega cheated on her during their romance of more than 10 years.

What did Carolina Braedt say to Ric La Torre?

Via TikTok, Ric La Torre stated that the influencer had contacted him and had given him authorization to reveal specific information. Thus, through the same platform, La Torre released the message that Carolina had written to him on the Instagram social network.

“That’s not me. Literally, he confirms all the rumors that came to me about him turning me around. And this is not the only one. This was at his farewell in Cancun. Note the hotel bracelet there, inclusive,” Carolina wrote when responding to the video in which Bruno Vega is seen appearing affectionate with another woman.

Carolina Braedt confirms that Bruno Vega was unfaithful

In that line, The businesswoman affirmed that her husband was unfaithful a few days before getting married. Neither Ric nor Carolina provided more details on the matter, since La Torre indicated that he has only been able to disclose specific information for authorization issues. About her supposed sentimental relationship with the French citizen Anders Partouche, she did not give any other statement, so it remains unknown. Finally, no details were revealed about the date or possible reunion to officially sign her divorce. The couple married almost two years ago after a decade of relationship.

