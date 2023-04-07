Carolina Braedt caused a stir after announcing the end of her marriage to Bruno Vegawhom he married on November 6, 2021. “A while ago we have distanced ourselves as a couple for different reasons that I do not want to specify. We remain super united as partners and friends”pointed out the businesswoman in a statement he shared on his Instagram account. The separation between the two characters has become even more relevant now, since rumors circulate on social networks that the popular ‘Fashaddicti’ would have been unfaithful to her ex-husband with the French businessman Anders Partouch.

Carolina Braedt wanted to live alone in France while she was in a relationship with Bruno Vega

The Peruvian influencer Carolina Braedt traveled to Paris, France, in 2022 after contracting marriage with Bruno Vega. The young woman moved to that city because she wanted to study the Fashion Image & Business course at the Istituto Marangoni.

Around that time, the businesswoman posted a video on TikTok in which she is seen crying after leaving Paris to return to Peru. “Nothing is more difficult than leaving a part of you in another country”, placed in the description of this clip, which was questioned by one of his followers. “Who sends you to marry ‘Caroline in Paris'”, wrote a user of social networks.

Given this, the businesswoman published another video and explained what had happened: “I became obsessed with the city and with the fact of living alone. The previous video I uploaded was because I literally entered an existential crisis when I had to return to my country. And not because I don’t want to return to my country, but because To have found a little part of me that I didn’t even know existed and that I’m not sure if it can coexist with the other big part of me that lives in the country that is married, that has a business that has a world, a life that is working super well. , who is doing amazing”.

Carolina Braedt clarified that she did not regret getting married after returning from her trip to Paris

The businesswoman Carolina Braedt clarified, on that occasion, that she did not regret having married Bruno Vega despite the fact that she had to leave her life in France.

“I don’t regret getting married, I don’t regret having lived here all this time, nor do I regret not having gone abroad to study when I had the chance, but I do believe that it’s never too late to rethink our lives,” added.

Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega were married at the beginning of the year 2022. Photo: composition LR/Bruno Vega/Instagram

