The influencer Caroline Braedtbetter known as ‘Fashaddicti’ in the world of the Internet, has been taking over the covers of shows and being the target of accusations, after announcing the end of her relationship with Bruno Vega, with whom she had a long 10-year romance and contracted civil marriage in 2021 and religious wedding in 2022.

Because their situation went viral on the platforms, there are those who began to question what would have been the reasons that led to their breakup and sought to find out more details about the life of the now ex-partner. For this reason, below, we will tell you what the duo does and why they chose to take different paths in their sentimental lives.

Who is Carolina Braedt?

Carolina Braedt is a well-known Peruvian influencer who has built an empire on the Internet under the name of ‘Fashaddicti’. Caro’s beginnings go back to 2014, when she began her foray into social networks, on the YouTube platform, as a content creator.

The material she offers on her blog is focused on fashion, beauty and lifestyle issues. Therefore, she often shares ideas about outfits, beauty tips and habits to stay healthy. She is the daughter of businessman Walter Braedt, founder of the Braedt sausage company, and is also known for being a prominent businesswoman.

Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vegas were married by religious marriage in 2022. Photo: composition/Bruno Vega/Instagram

He is in charge of two companies, one dedicated to the gastronomic sector and the other to tourism. The first is a cafeteria called Rutina Café. His other business project is Attelina, a luxurious beach hotel in Máncora. Similarly, he owns a clothing brand named in this way.

Who is Bruno Vega?

Bruno Vega, for his part, is a popular Peruvian model. According to information provided on his social platforms, he has collaborated with several well-known brands and is called ‘Morsi’.

In addition to having been Carolina Braedt’s partner, he is a partner in her companies Rutina Café and Attletina. Bruno even owns an accessories store called Esthercita and manages the Haki brand of stockings.

Bruno Vega is a well-known Peruvian model. Photo: Bruno Vega/Instagram

Why Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega separated?

Through her official Instagram account, the influencer Carolina Braedt told, on March 30, that her romance with Bruno Vega el ‘Morsi’ was no more. This, after several followers asked her why she no longer appeared with him on her networks, as she used to do months ago.

“Many of you are asking me this and yes, Bruno and I have distanced ourselves as a couple for a while now for various reasons that I do not want to specify, but we are still super close in everything, as partners and friends,” he said.

Pronouncement by Carolina Braedt. Photo: Instagram

Carolina decided not to go into details regarding the reasons for her breakup with Bruno and asked her Internet community to respect her silence. “I ask you to give me my space on the subject and do not ask me anymore. One day we will talk about it when I am ready,” the young woman wrote.

