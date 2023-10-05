Strong accusations. After their controversial separation, Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega are still in the middle of a scandal due to the business they have in common: Coffee Routine. The popular influencers founded the company in 2020; However the ‘Morsi‘ registered the trademark of the cafeteria without including the ‘Fashadiccti’ despite the fact that both invested in the venture. What else happened? Find out in the following note.

What is the reason for Carolina Braedt’s complaint against Bruno Vega?

Carolina Braedt She initiated legal action against her still husband, Bruno Vega, after she found out that he patented the brand in his name in Indecopi. The influencer would demand to appear as the co-owner of Rutina Café.

“As we see in this document, Carolina Braedt initiated legal action to be co-owner of the Rutina Café brand that she, together with Bruno Vega, formed in 2020,” said the reporter of the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ in a report presented last Wednesday, October 4.

Magaly Medina spoke out on this issue and stated that Their reporter was able to communicate with Carolina Braedt, who assured that “she is the one who put the ‘money’ into the business and has a way to prove it.” This after the influencer’s current partner, Anders Partouche, claimed that ‘Morsi’ stole money from Braedt after the separation.

“He stole and emptied Carolina’s accounts, taking out more than 500,000 soles when they separated. He also stole watches and valuables from her house and emptied the safe. He appropriated Rutina Café and registered the brand in his name. He paid himself 40,000 soles per month for royalties from the business. He also stopped paying Carolina the royalties that correspond to her, raised his own salary and prevents Carolina’s access to the company’s premises and accounts,” Partouche expressed on social networks.

