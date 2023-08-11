Carolina Arias, figure of the Colombian National Team, has a new team

The good performance of the Colombian Women’s National Team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, it continues to open doors in the transfer market for the players.

Before the decisive game against England this Saturday in the quarterfinals, it was confirmed that the player Carolina Arias, one of the figures of the national team, was signed by Independiente Santa Fe feminine.

new lioness

In this way, the player who plays on the wing will reinforce the lionesses in the women’s Copa Libertadores that will be played in Bogota and Cali in October.

Arias was playing for Junior de Barranquilla in the last season of the local league and now he dresses as a cardinal, as a luxury reinforcement for the international tournament.

