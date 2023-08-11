Carolina Arias, figure of the Colombian National Team, has a new team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Carolina Arias, player of the Colombian National Team.
Carolina Arias, Colombian National Team player.
The player has been one of the highlights of the team in the World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The good performance of the Colombian Women’s National Team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, it continues to open doors in the transfer market for the players.
(You may be interested: Conmebol announces the venues for the women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia)
Before the decisive game against England this Saturday in the quarterfinals, it was confirmed that the player Carolina Arias, one of the figures of the national team, was signed by Independiente Santa Fe feminine.
new lioness
In this way, the player who plays on the wing will reinforce the lionesses in the women’s Copa Libertadores that will be played in Bogota and Cali in October.
Arias was playing for Junior de Barranquilla in the last season of the local league and now he dresses as a cardinal, as a luxury reinforcement for the international tournament.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Carolina #Arias #figure #Colombian #National #Team #team
Leave a Reply