Carolina Arias, figure of the Colombian National Team, has a new team

August 11, 2023
Caroline Arias

Carolina Arias, player of the Colombian National Team.

Carolina Arias, Colombian National Team player.

The player has been one of the highlights of the team in the World Cup.

The good performance of the Colombian Women’s National Team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, it continues to open doors in the transfer market for the players.

(You may be interested: Conmebol announces the venues for the women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia)

Before the decisive game against England this Saturday in the quarterfinals, it was confirmed that the player Carolina Arias, one of the figures of the national team, was signed by Independiente Santa Fe feminine.

new lioness

In this way, the player who plays on the wing will reinforce the lionesses in the women’s Copa Libertadores that will be played in Bogota and Cali in October.

Arias was playing for Junior de Barranquilla in the last season of the local league and now he dresses as a cardinal, as a luxury reinforcement for the international tournament.

SPORTS

