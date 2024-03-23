Kculture is a community-building machine. Anyone who makes their way through the packed halls of the Leipzig Book Fair this week will probably feel this just from the crowds. Culture creates social connectedness by allowing us to identify commonalities among ourselves. The so-called “mass culture” was long considered to have a cross-border power because it was perceived as apolitical: united in pleasure and entertainment, differences should be overlooked.

But the cohesion of culture is contested. Culture gives our lives meaning – but that is precisely what makes it vulnerable to conflict. The book fair is always a place where there are arguments. It reminds us that political struggles are fought in the mode of culture. The cultural theorist Raymond Williams described culture as a difference machine that constantly creates differences and divisions precisely because it creates community.

Today we are talking about a cultural axis of conflict through which social groups increase and devalue each other in a hostile manner. Some advocate social openings and appeal to cosmopolitan values. The others call for social closures in the name of tradition or nation.

This means that the time of apolitical mass culture seems to be over. Instead, political polarization has penetrated broad regions of popular culture, as Craig Rawlings and Clayton Childress have researched for the USA. Like an “oil slick,” a politicized reception is spreading there when watching films and TV shows or listening to music.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









However, cultural polarization is asymmetrical. Anyone who defines themselves as politically liberal is also culturally tolerant. Don't reject even what conservatives like, listen to Beyoncé and also Johnny Cash. Those who see themselves as conservative, on the other hand, tend to be culturally determined and tend to reject the culture of liberals. Likes Kid Rock but would never listen to Pharrell Williams.

The findings of a culturally divided USA cannot easily be transferred to other societies. But they show us that with culture we create reality, including a political one. Tell me what you hear and I'll tell you where you stand.