Shinichiro Watanabe made of Carole & Tuesday a Christmas declaration for humanity

Music will set us free, sentence Ryuichi Sakamoto; the pianist who is a legend both of soundtracks for executive restaurants and a key piece in the history of electronic music, understands music just like Shinichiro watanabe, what in Carole & Tuesday he was finally able to express his love for this art without any restriction.

This work was only possible to get it out in 2019 and that shows the obsessiveness with which the director faced this project, perhaps the least glamorous, but the one in which he has poured the most as an artist.

Carole & Tuesday is the consummation of Shinichiro Watanabe’s work | Source: Bones

It’s always clear to him that music is everything. It is his greatest love and that is why absolutely all his work is influenced by the musical context that it carries. We can’t understand Cowboy bebop or Kids In The Slope without jazz or Samurai Champloo without hip-hop, but we cannot understand this anime without knowing the love and respect that Watanabe feels for all music.

It’s hard to come to a conclusion, but let’s start by understanding that all we see here is an account of the modern history of music. Of what for simplicity, and many times out of prejudice, we call “pop”. A market term that little by little was taking out its own identity, despite what the popularity charts and Clive Calder’s ego dictate.

Voices from mars

This post-apocalyptic scene of Watanabe, in which humans already leave the Earth, after destroying it with our own hands, is rather a reflection of the hypertechnological society of the present. One in which both your family, your bank account and even the McDonald’s menu are on one screen.

Within this future music lost, according to purists, and won according to music producers and promoters. Carole and Tuesday, two orphans of destiny, are the ones who fight both prejudices of this world that it does not know how to see except black and white.

His odyssey focuses on re-understanding music as an artistic complex that, like any other, depends on one more, an audience to exist and to endure. The music of the future, prefabricated and rounded in sterile perfection, is much closer to that made with handwriting from the heart, the one that boasts of being natural just by not using technology that offers possibilities as great as same universe.

All of them, regardless of what they are, are just music and that is what Shinichiro Watanabe has always struggled to represent. David Bowie it is not more than Bts, Christine and the Queens it is not more than Kendrick lamar. All of them are ours, without distinction, they are part of our voices and of our worlds. They are the reflection of the human experience and the last hope that we have in the fetishistic condemnation that the human built.

An army of two | Source: Bones

Carole & Tuesday closes and has its climax on Tuesday, December 24: “The carole in tuesday”, where two teenagers changed the future of an entire country with a song and the only conviction to share the pleasure of making and listening to music.

As political tensions on Mars mounted, with a clear threat of nuclear destruction and the explosion of a rebellion that would end the world as we know it, “Mother“, The consummation of the two antitheses of the music of Mars, sounded to accompany the first snow and make a last prayer.

There are many nuances within this work, ranging from Watanabe’s harsh criticism of the music industry, but all of them always return to the same point, where music is just a meeting point so that, as humans, we can communicate once more. Being chords, I feel resonant.

The christmas story of Carole & Tuesday It is one in which, finally, beyond the religious tradition and beyond what the television commercials impose on us, we have a justification to unite as humans, you call it Saint Nicholas Day, Nativity, Day of the Candles, or simply “annual family meal.”

Both the music and the traditions that unite us are reminders that under all those labels, under all those differences, we exist in the same world, we exist independent of the demands of a job, of the errors of our governments, of the estates. of our cultures. We are together.

A utopian world that can only be dreamed of for a few minutes at a time.