Caroline Cawen is a well-known Peruvian comic actress who was part of the program “JB en ATV”, where she made the viewers laugh with her imitations and parodies. Since 2022, she has ceased to be part of Jorge Benavides’s humor space and many wondered why she made that decision. Now, we see her carry out live broadcasts on different digital platforms, however, the question remains whether there was an incident with the producer that would have motivated her disassociation. What is the truth of his estrangement? Here we tell you.

How long was Carolin Cawen in the cast of Jorge Benavides?

Carolain Cawen began her television career in “Bienvenida la tarde”, a television reality show that aired on Latina and was hosted by Laura Huarcayo. After leaving the competition space, she became part of “JB’s whatsapp”which was directed by Jorge Benavides on the same channel.

Carolain Cawen spent years in ‘JB’ shows. Photo: diffusion

The 31-year-old actress spent around eight years as part of the cast of ‘JB’. She followed the comic actor in her other program on channel 9, called “J.B. on ATVs”. For a while she walked away from sketches because of her motherhood. During the pandemic, she returned to be part of the cast of the experienced comedian.

Why did Carolain Cawen quit “JB on ATV”?

In transmission that made cawen, told the real reason why he stepped aside in “JB on ATV”; Furthermore, he broke down when he saw the video that a follower made of him, in which he compares his output with a scene from “Fast and Furious”. Given this, the young woman expressed: “It is difficult to leave your place of comfort.”

She said that when she was pregnant, she had made the decision to give up ‘JB’, but she reconsidered and returned between 2020 and 2022. Then, she came across a platform that was becoming popular in pandemic days. “I met Twitch and said: ‘it’s now or never to start something of my own‘” he commented.

“I will always be grateful to Jorge Benavides because if it hadn’t been for him, this channel would not be the way it is now and would be somewhat smaller. The reception I have here is the achievement of 8 years with him,” added the popular ‘Churro Crudo’ ‘.

Carolain Cawen is dedicated to social media. Photo: Twitch/Carolain Cawen

Who put ‘Churro crudo’ on Carolain Cowen?

The young woman remembered months ago who gave her the nickname “Churro crudo”. In a chat with Moloko Podcast on YouTube, she was encouraged to talk about the origin of this nickname. “In ‘Bienvenida la tarde’, Vílchez put it on me as ‘La Carlota’ when I won a competition in the peloton,” said Carolain Cawen.

“He said: ‘There is ‘Churro crudo’ and everyone started laughing and they put me on from then on,” added the streamer. She noted that she feels happy because thanks to that she became popular.



