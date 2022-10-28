Fifteen years ago Carola Smit, known from the Volendam group BZN, made her appearance on television for the last time. But yesterday she suddenly reappeared in the first episode of the new season of the RTL program Secret duets, in which she sang a song with Dave von Raven. “You can never forget such a voice,” said presenter Jamai Loman in front of nearly 700,000 viewers.

