“The reason for my political commitment is that we are facing a humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean. The EU is abandoning all the human rights conventions it has signed. It no longer respects international maritime law. Civilian ships from rescue are the only ones to follow the law and save people to bring them to safety“, explains Carola Rackete, captain of the ship Sea-Watch, which helps migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

“The EU has the capacity to receive people fleeing civil wars and destructive economic situations. Receiving one or two million people is nothing for 400 million inhabitants “, assures on Franceinfo Thursday September 17 the German activist, author of the book It’s time to act.

“The problem is not what I do personally, it’s what everyone else should be doing. It doesn’t help to just look at a few personalities. It’s everyone’s responsibility to get involved. “, concludes 30-something Carola Rackete.

