Carola Rackete is a candidate for the Europeans with Die Linke

Carola Rackete will be a candidate in the next European elections with the German radical left party Die Linke.

This was announced by the same activist and commander of Sea Watch 3, the ship flying the Dutch flag belonging to NGO German Sea Watch, in an interview with the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Carola Rackete explained that her intention is to “be a sort of watchdog in Brussels. It is a question of communicating the contents of the movements and of making the movements themselves aware of what is decided in Brussels”.

Friends, I’m running for the #EuropeanParliament! You didn’t expect that? Then guess with whom… with @dieLinke! Why I, a movement ecologist without party membership, am drawn to Brussels and why we have to revive the German Left Party? Let me explain: pic.twitter.com/yG9yTgBjLx — Carola Rackete (@CaroRackete) July 17, 2023

The activist will be an independent candidate, but number 2 on the list, right after Martin Schirdewan, co-chair of the Left group in the European Parliament – ​​Gue/Ngl.

Matteo Salvini’s comment was immediate, denounced for defamation by Rackete herself defined by the then Minister of the Interior as a “German mint”, “accomplice of smugglers and traffickers” and “braggart”, who wrote on his Twitter profile: “From ramming Italian patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza to the candidacy with the left is a moment. Best wishes, long live democracy!”.