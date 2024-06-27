Carola Rackete elected in the EU

Back in the limelight Carola Racketethe activist and former captain of the NGO Sea Watch who in 2019 engaged in a “battle” with the then Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. The Teutonic was elected with Die Linke (German left-wing party) to the European Parliament. In these hours a photo is circulating on the web that portrays her with bare legs and a lot of hair. Nothing wrong, of course, but the thing has not gone unnoticed.