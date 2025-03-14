Madrid’s Carola Hermoso (1974) could not choose a moment of greatest instability to land at the head of the Unesid employer (Union of steel companies). The already challenging context of the industry in Europe, with the entry of product from Asia at much lower costs and the atony of the demand, has added the tariff war initiated by Donald Trump in the United States that adds another in front of the sector of the old continent.

“The word for 2025 is uncertainty. The geopolitical, economic and social situation is so complex that it is very difficult to foresee how the year will evolve,” he explains to electionomista.es.

Before entering the impact of US tariffs I would like to know how 2024 has gone on the steel industry

We have recovered production compared to 2023, with a rise of approximately 4%; Around 12 million tons. However, we continue well below what is a good year, which would be around 14 million tons. We could say that it has not been quite bad.

With the current context, is it possible to make forecasts for 2025?

By 2025, the main word is uncertainty. The economic, geopolitical and social situation of the market is so complex that it is very difficult to foresee how the year will evolve. Not only because of the demand, also for the costs, with a discount on the electric tolls that fell with the Omnibus decree, something that will have an important impact on the electrical invoice. The European Union will launch new plans with measures to reduce the cost of energy, but it is insufficient. And finally, there is the Industry Law in Congress, which will mean a very hard negotiation. All added to the commercial war, as if that were not enough.

Can the government do something or is it a game that plays Europe?

It has tools. To start the discount to the tolls, which was repealed. We request the Ministry of Ecological Transition that you resume. You can also deal with bureaucratic overload or excessive pressure at the environmental level, which must be addressed, but rationally. Positive things are also being done, such as the Discarbonization Fund in the Industry Law or the pressure in the new Action Plan for Steel and Metals in which Brussels work.

Do you notice changes in front of the Ministry of Ecological Transition?

Not yet, but today we meet with the minister to make a diagnosis of the situation. From Unesid we are going to ask that the discount be resumed to the tolls and that the marginalist price fixing system is questioned, which is decoupling the price of gas. In Spain we have a lot of renewable, but it is something that is not reflected in the wholesale market because it is not designed according to the current situation.

At European level, Clean Industrial Deal seems to have gone unnoticed

For steerurgy it is an insufficient plan. It does not address commercial defense measures or improves the CBAM (the rate that imports on the border must pay for CO2 emissions). There are measures that can be positive, but we hope that the plan for steel and metals will be more forceful.

A company that has already begun to make decisions has been Arceormittal, which has paralyzed investment to produce green hydrogen steel in Europe. Is it competitive to produce with hydrogen today?

His behavior is logical. Right now, making a millmillionary investment to decarbonize a plant will cause costs to rise between 30% and 40% and implies that you will not be able to compete because you will have to sell 30% or 40% more expensive. These improvements cannot be at the expense of expelling you from the market. With hydrogen between 7 and 8 euros the kilo is not possible for production to be competitive, so it is reasonable that investments are postponed.

And how do you fight Asia’s product entry? More in this context of tariff war

Here is the main problem. And can be worsened with the entry into force of American tariffs. It may happen that products from North Africa and Asia are redirected to Europe, which is an open and non -protectionist market, now that the US market closes. This can invade European borders with many lower cost steel, manufactured with cheaper energy, with much lower labor and security guarantees. This steel is manufactured and sells with different play rules to ours.

That is, the main threat of Trump’s tariffs, beyond affecting 3.3% of Spanish exports is the arrival of the product of third countries?

Exactly. And in addition the United States tariffs do not include only primary production, they also look at downstays. Therefore, the threat is not only for steel -siderurgy: it is for all products that use steel and need to be able to compete.

Do you have figures of this impact?

According to the European employers, up to 18 million tons of primary product could be redirected to Europe and community sales could be reduced by 7,000 million euros per year if you look downstream in products such as machinery or prefabricated steel constructions.

Are you in time to mitigate it?

We are not in it to be late. We ask the European Union for an agreement, that the negotiations that maintain and von der are read, but it is not viable that commercial defense measures be taken as soon as possible. It also takes a lot of customs surveillance because there is a lot of fraud. A month ago I thought there was an agreement, but today I am more skeptical. Perhaps the solution must come from American businessmen, who press to calm the markets.

There are those who can defend that the arrival of this production will imply cheaper products for consumers

The consumer must be responsible for what he buys and there is a risk that among much product that will be much more polluting while the rest we make efforts to decarbonize ourselves. In addition, there is an obvious risk of loss of jobs.