Some of the best scientists in history, those elected to the Royal Society of the United Kingdom, have succumbed to nerves when signing with pen and indelible ink on its legendary membership book, opened in 1665 and signed by geniuses such as Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Lise Meitner, Albert Einstein and Rita Levi-Montalcini. Its pages are full of smudges caused by trembling hands. The Spanish immunologist Carola Garcia de Vinuesa has been invited this Tuesday to join this club of wise men, the oldest scientific institution in the world. On July 15, she will affix her signature to the imposing 17th century book, in a ceremony with pomp and pageantry in London. “It seems like a dream to me, I can’t believe it,” acknowledges the researcher, born in Cádiz 52 years ago and raised in Madrid, by videoconference.

García de Vinuesa has been in the news in this newspaper twice in recent days. The immunologist announced on April 27 the discovery in a girl of a genetic mutation that illuminates the causes of the enigmatic lupus, a disease that affects millions of people in the world. Two days later, García de Vinuesa explained her work to try to free Kathleen Folbigg, a woman imprisoned in Australia in 2003 as a serial killer of her four children. According to the investigations of the Spanish and other scientists, the children, with mutations in their DNA, died of natural causes. The case is a scandal in Australia, but Folbigg is still in prison.

The Spanish immunologist, however, is better known in the scientific community for her previous work. In 2009 and 2011, her team discovered two families of human cells: follicular helper T cells and regulatory cells. They are two types of white blood cells that control the production of antibodies, the body’s defenses against foreign substances, such as viruses and bacteria. García de Vinuesa is an international benchmark in the investigation of autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in the human body.

After more than two decades at the Australian National University in Canberra, immunologist joined last year at the Francis Crick Institute in London. Until now no Spanish woman has signed in the book of the Royal Society. Two will do it on July 15: Carola García de Vinuesa and Irene Miguel-Aliaga, a Barcelona geneticist from Imperial College London. Madrid neuroscientist Oscar Marín, from King’s College London, will also join as a member. In the archives of the oldest scientific institution in the world there are only five other Spaniards in modern times: Santiago Ramón y Cajal and Severo Ochoa, winners of the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1906 and 1959, respectively; and the three living members: the chemist Avelino Corma and the geneticists Antonio García Bellido and Ginés Morata.

Ask. Identifying rare mutations does not only benefit the people who have them, as you have shown with the case of the Spanish girl Gabriela Piqueras, who suffers from lupus.

Response. These mutations illuminate pathways that are likely to be relevant to most patients. The best example is cholesterol. Joseph Goldstein won the Nobel Prize in Medicine after discovering some very rare mutations, which only have one in 500 patients, with a very rare, very serious hypercholesterolemia. Discovering these mutations in the LDL receptor, he realized that it was important for cholesterol metabolism and atherosclerosis. And with that, Pfizer developed statins, which are now given to all patients with cardiovascular risk, whether or not they have the mutation. Gabriela’s mutation in the TLR7 gene has told us that this pathway causes lupus in humans. With this definitive proof, therapies can be developed that, we hope, can help many people.

P. The founder of the Genomic Prediction company, Stephen Hsu, affirms that “sex is for recreation and science is for procreation”, in the sense that human reproduction should not be left in the hands of the genetic lottery of sex, but directed in the laboratory, modifying the DNA of embryos with the revolutionary CRISPR gene editing technique. What do you think?

R. It is a subject loaded with bioethical problems. I have no problem using preimplantation genetic diagnosis to be able to choose an embryo that does not have the mutation that the family carries [esta técnica se utiliza en la reproducción asistida para descartar embriones con anomalías genéticas]. As much as we may want to, however, CRISPR and these gene-editing techniques continue to make mistakes. You cannot risk having an error in a reproductive cell, because that error will be transmitted to future generations. And where do you put the line? What is justified to change and what is not? In a book that I loved, against perfection, the American philosopher Michael Sandel asks who are we and who are the parents to decide which genes are good for their children. Everything would be done without child consent and the verge of eugenics would be reached. What diseases are serious enough to decide that you don’t want your child to have this or that you want him to have that?

Evolution selects characteristics that favor survival. It is very daring to start playing with that

P. Are you against modifying the human germ line [cambios genéticos realizados en óvulos, en espermatozoides o en los propios embriones cuando son solo una célula, que son heredables y se transmiten a las siguientes generaciones]?

R. Today, yes. I think that at the moment there is quite an international consensus that, for reproductive purposes, CRISPR should not be used. Certainly not until it is a technique absolutely without risk of error. And we’re not there yet. And even if it were error free, is there any advantage to correcting a mutation in an embryo versus choosing an embryo that does not have the mutation? Except for very rare exceptions, no, there isn’t.

P. The then dean of Harvard Medical School, George Daley, proposed in 2018 a kind of roadmap with “potential applications” of gene editing of embryos. He stated that the obvious would be to start with devastating diseases, but he also mentioned genetic “enhancements” at the less necessary end, such as targeting the MSTN gene to increase muscle mass. It is already done on farm animals to produce more meat.

R. But that is eugenics. I believe that, at the moment, there is no advantage in correcting mutations associated with a serious disease instead of selecting an embryo that does not have that mutation. And where would you put the line? What is a disease for some and for others? We would have parents placing enormous expectations on their children to be perfect. Would children like to be born like this, with their parents choosing them to have this and that and expecting them to be a fantastic athlete? The beauty of humanity is diversity. Darwin’s theories already say it: evolution selects characteristics that favor survival. It is very daring to start playing with that.

P. British pediatrician Roy Meadow stated that “one sudden death is a tragedy, two are suspicious and three are murder until proven otherwise”.

R. In 2003, when Kathleen Folbigg was jailed [acusada de matar a sus cuatro bebés, uno tras otro]The theory had already been disproved. It had been shown that there was no statistical basis. Meadow said that the probability [de que fueran muertes naturales] it was one in 73 million and it was not true. If you have a dominant mutation, it’s one of two possibilities in each child. With four children it would be one in 16 possibilities. To say that she is one in 73 million is to misunderstand genetics.

P. He missed the class on monk Gregor Mendel’s experiments with peas.

R. Just. And, in fact, every time there is a death, it is much more likely that there will be a second. And if there have been two, it is more likely that there will be a third. The bad thing is [el pediatra Roy Meadow] He had already harmed many women, they had already imprisoned several. Then the sentences began to be questioned and all the women who were put in prison in the UK under the Meadow law – Angela Cannings, Sally Clark and Donna Anthony – have now been released, but Kathleen is still in jail.

If you eliminate all the diseases that carry with them mental disability in one ethnic group and not in another, a genetic basis for racism will be seen for the first time

P. It is tremendous to put a mother in jail after the natural death of her child.

R. It’s terrible. Kathleen should never have been put in jail. They used phrases taken out of context from her diaries and now they have been reviewed by expert psychologists and psychiatrists and they have said that there was nothing incriminating, but that they reflected that she was a very good mother. It was tragic, terrifying.

P. Why is Kathleen Folbigg still in jail?

R. We say that there is more than 99% certainty that a mutation was responsible for the death of their girls. I think they don’t really know what to do with the case. There have been many judges involved. And the attorney general for the Australian state of New South Wales has it tough, because he’s been on this case for many years and a lot of these legal mistakes have been made during that time. The science is very clear. 150 eminent scientists have apologized, including three Nobel Prize winners.

P. You are concerned that less understanding of genomic variation between human populations will lead to greater inequality.

R. to me the book against perfection, by Michael Sandel, made me think a lot. I am concerned that all these technological advances mean that you can eradicate certain rare genetic diseases in certain populations in the Western world, while there are developing countries where preimplantation genetic diagnosis cannot be considered economically. There is a discrimination. Everyone has said that there is nothing genetically different between one race and another in terms of intellectual capacity. What the philosopher Michael Sandel suggests is that if you eliminate all the diseases that carry mental disability in one ethnic group and not in another, a genetic basis for racism will be seen for the first time. We must try to make science more and more egalitarian, try to ensure that all countries have access to these technologies. We must try to go at the same pace in the West and in other countries, so as not to leave them behind in a revolution that can change the balance of these diseases.

