Davide Fontana confesses the details of the murder of Carol Maltesi

Davide Fontana confessed themurder of Carol Maltesi after a intense interrogation: it took 4 hours to bring down the 43-year-old bank friend and neighbor of the actress known by the stage name of Charlotte Angie.

According to Fontana, the murder occurred at the height of an “erotic game” with a hammer, according to what Fontana reported. After the girl’s death, the man confessed to having bought “a hatchet and a metal hacksaw“to tear it apart, which he took Three days. Initially it has stored the remains in a freezer a well bought on purpose online, then tried to burn them in the barbeque of a b & b in Cittiglioin the Varese area. Having failed this attempt, Fontana decided to disperse the corpse, divided into various plastic bags, in the mountains of Borno, in the Brescia area.

Source Ipa



Meanwhile, the man continued to use Carol’s phone to respond to messages he received from friends and colleagues, “in an attempt to make them believe she was alive“, he explained. He told them that” he wanted to change his life, leave the world of porn. “Lies sustained until March 26 when, after the discovery of the body, the journalist Andrea Tortelli recovered Carol’s number by writing to her directly to verify that it was you live in: “He was the only one who asked for a vowel in these two months“, Fontana admitted.” I got scared and never answered him again. “

