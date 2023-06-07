Under the title ‘Leaders for the future’, Santander WomenNOW, the international summit on women’s leadership organized by Vocento is being held this Wednesday and Thursday. Under the collective reflection that managing the uncertainty of the present is the demanding job of those who lead us, but without losing sight of the challenges of the most immediate future, but also the one that we still cannot even begin to imagine, this forum will bring together the main global referents of activism, culture and science, the economy or sport. In its fifth edition, the congress, which is being held in the El Beatriz auditorium in Madrid, will be attended by Carol Thatcher, daughter and biographer of the late former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the intervention of Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Prize 2022.

«Santander WomenNOW is a very important commitment of the Vocento group for female leadership, but also for debate and dialogue about culture, the economy or activism. Issues that interest us all, that mark the agenda of our society and that are the pillars on which our present pivots and the future is built”, explains Samary Fernández Feito, general director of the Luxury, Lifestyle and Magazines Area at Vocento. . In the meeting, which will be organized in three sessions where presentations, interviews, conversations and round tables will alternate, the activist in favor of transparency Chelsea Manning, the Iranian chess player Sara Khadem and the largest collector of women’s art in the world Alejandra Castro will also participate Dry river.

“We have become the most important leadership conference in Europe. In this fifth edition we are especially proud to have such relevant speakers as Carol Thatcher, ten years after the death of her mother, Margaret Thatcher; Oleksandra Matviichuk, Ukrainian activist and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner or the legendary American writer Joyce Carol Oates”, explains Lourdes Garzón, director of Santander WomenNOW and Mujerhoy.

Narrative and the power of story



In the afternoon session this Wednesday, dedicated to narrative and the power of the story, the writer Dolores Redondo will share a conversation with the CEO of The Mediapro Studio, Laura Fernández Espeso. The magistrate of the Constitutional Court María Luisa Segoviano and Cathy Hackl, known as the godmother of the metaverse, will also participate. The former model and CEO of Skorpios Adriana Abascal will talk about success with the writer Boris Izaguirre and Tosca Musk, founder and CEO of the streaming platform Passionflix and sister of Elon Musk, will close the day talking about the business of passion.

Julissa Reynoso, United States ambassador to Spain, will be in charge of opening the second day of the summit this Thursday, which will be dedicated to reflecting on the future, science and the emergence of such disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence. Carissa Véliz, professor at the Institute of Ethics in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Oxford, will be another of the protagonists of the program in which Teresa Perales, the most successful Spanish athlete in history and Princess of Asturias Award, and Sara García, researcher at the CNIO and astronaut in the reserve of the European Space Agency, will share a conversation about the competitive spirit.

round tables



The meeting will also host several round tables. Pilar Garrido, head of the Medical Oncology Service at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital and former president of SEOM, and cardiologist and innovation expert Domingo Marzal will talk about the future of medicine. In addition, Bettina Karsch, Cepsa’s Director of Human Resources, and María Bello, Iberia’s Director of People Development and Diversity, will participate in a table dedicated to leadership and moderated by Ana Bujaldón, President of FEDEPE. For her part, Carmen Ponce, Director of Corporate Relations and Sustainability at HEINEKEN Spain, and Elena Pita, Director of the Biodiversity Foundation, will share reflections on sustainability as the engine of a new economy.

Consolidated as the most important conference on female leadership in Europe, Santander WomenNOW is an annual international summit that has already attended more than 150 leading speakers and has exceeded two million reproductions of its conferences, interviews and round tables. The congress, which has the support of Banco Santander as a Global Partner and the sponsorship of Cepsa, Citroën, Heineken, Iberia, Inditex, L’Oreal Paris, Multiópticas and Novartis, can be followed in person at the El Beatriz auditorium in Madrid. In addition, it will be broadcast live on mujerhoy.com and on the website of this newspaper. To attend in person or access the streaming broadcast, registration is free through the web congress.womennow.es.