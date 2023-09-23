The mother and father of Carol Maltesi they feel disappointed, betrayed by justice. First the sentence of 30 years in prison, instead of life imprisonment as the prosecution had requested and now another unexpected news. The judges have given the green light for Davide Fontana to reintegrate into society.

In the courtroom, the accused said he was sorry and had requested help to repair his conduct with paths and programs to follow. This is a decision that will not change the sentence, but which for Carol Maltesi’s family it has not no sense. The young mother lost her life at the hands of Davide Fontana, who according to the prosecution had premeditated everything and was capable of understanding and wanting. She fell in love with her friend and when she realized that she wanted to move back near her son, he was something clicked.

The crime of Carol Maltesi

They were together when Carol Maltesi answered the call from her ex-partner and father of her child. She expressed a desire to get closer to the little one. Davide Fontana couldn’t allow it and so, while they were shooting a little film and his friend was tied up and blindfolded, he attacked her with a hammer and then finished her with a blow to the throat. Subsequently, Davide Fontana cut his body into pieces and stored it in a portable freezer, which he had purchased on the web. For the next few months, he pretended to be his victim. He used his phone, replying to messages, his social media and his credit cards. Eventually, he abandoned the remains of him in a cliff in Borno, closed in black bags. It was a passerby who made the heartbreaking discovery.

Davide Fontana was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment and not life imprisonment as the family expected. And now, for him the judges have agreed to his reintegration into society through ‘restorative justice program‘.

Carol Maltesi’s father is confused, disappointed, shocked. Everyone still can’t believe it, Carol is dead for the third time. Even her mother can’t understand it, she intervened by telephone during the TV programme 2pm: