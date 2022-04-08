“You will find me waiting for you, even after 30 years”, the harsh words of Fabio Maltesi to Davide Fontana, the man who killed his daughter

Fabio MaltesiCarol’s dad wrote a letter to her daughter’s killer. Davide Fontana is the man who is currently in prison accused of the murder of his young mother.

A broken father, who will never see his “child” again because of a man who has decided to obstruct his decision to get away from him and live the life he wanted.

You are a devil, a cursed killer, you destroyed the life of my angel Carol, taking the diamond out of my life. Why didn’t you hit on me? Know that if you ever get out of jail, you will find me out there waiting for you, even after 30 years.

In the words that Fabio Maltesi wrote on Facebook he used multiple terms offensive and abrupt. How can we not pity a father who will never see his daughter again? And how can we not understand what he is feeling, especially after discovering the ways in which Carol Maltesi died?

In the long post, the parent wanted to tell the killer that even the most brutal criminal has respect for women and children. He, on the other hand, has allowed himself to take a mother away from a child, who continues to ask for her and who has no idea that he will not be able to. never hold it again In his arms.

Carol wanted to move in close to her son and get away from Davide Fontana, who according to some information, he was obsessed from her. A decision that didn’t go down to her killer, who brutally killed her. For months, he kept her remains and pretended to be her, responding to her messages, even to Fabio Maltesi himself. Dad doesn’t believe her words, spoken during the interrogation. He doesn’t believe in her repentance and he doesn’t will never forgive.