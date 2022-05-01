She had talked about him to her friends, in several audios. Here’s what Carol Maltesi thought of her murdering Davide Fontana before the tragedy

From the investigation into the murder of Carol Maltesi, New details have emerged about the relationship that the young mother had with her murderer Davide Fontana.

In several audio messages, intended for her friends, Carol Maltesi had defined him as a trusted friend, a safe haven in which to take refuge when he was in a difficult time. At every mess, she could always count on that shoulder. The 26-year-old girl probably never expected her to be dead right by the hand of that dear friend.

When I messed up, it was Davide who spurred me on, to be close to me.

These are the words in the audios acquired by the Prosecutor’s Office. Carol Maltesi makes it clear that for her Davide Fontana was only a friend, but the man did not think so. When he realized that the woman he was obsessed with he had decided to relocate next to his child, who lived with his former partner, something in him is tripped.

Carol Maltesi confessed the wish just as she was talking on the phone with her son’s father. At the end of that call, Davide Fontana has it killed with a hammer on the head and in the end it has cut his throat.

In the audio sent to a friend, the young mother talks about a certain N., the name is protected by privacy. She had stolen her heart, but she confesses that mentally she was more connected to Davide Fontana. This N, however, was unable to accept his job of hard movie actress.

Carol wanted to earn some money, then buy a house and move in close to her baby. Fontana lived in his own condominium and as a dear friend, he eventually became morbid and obsessed with the 26-year-old.

After the murder, he continued to use his credit card and respond to messages from his victim while storing his remains in a freezer. Eventually, she abandoned them in a cliff in Bornoin black sacks, where they were found.