He apologized in front of everyone for what he did to Carol Maltesi: the prosecutor asks for life imprisonment with daytime isolation

David Fontana he was heard in the courtroom and in front of all those present he apologized for having put an end to the life of Carol Maltesi, a young mother with whom he had fallen in love and with whom he was completely obsessed.

I may sound cold and detached, but I’m in pain. I suffer every day. I apologize to all the people I have caused pain. To Carol’s relatives. Especially her son.

A week ago, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for the penalty for Davide Fontana, thelife imprisonment with day solitary confinement for two years. The charge is that of crime with aggravating circumstances of impaired defense, cruelty and premeditation.

Monday it was the defense’s turn, which asked for the exclusion of all the aggravating circumstances contested by the prosecution, except that of impaired defense. The lawyer has requested the application of the minimum penaltyrequesting the extenuating circumstances of good procedural conduct and his prompt confession before the agents.

Davide Fontana showed up at the barracks and recounted the crime of Carol Maltesi in a clear, black and white way.

He had known her in the world of hard, he had fallen in love with her and when he understood that he wanted return to his city, to stay close to her child, entrusted to her ex-partner, something snapped in him. He couldn’t lose her and so he ended his life in the most brutal of ways.

He tore up her body, hid it for days in a small freezer bought online. He used her credit cards and texted him back to make everyone think he was fine. Eventually, he threw the remains of him into a ravine in Borno, closed in black bags, perhaps believing that no one would ever find them.

A passerby, however, found those sacks and, after looking at the contents, ha immediately sounded the alarm.