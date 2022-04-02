In the period in which Carol Maltesi she seemed to have disappeared “mom kept calling her”, but Davide Fontanawhose arrest has been validated, “he wrote pretending Carol to be a Dubaiwhere he could not use the telephone. “The lawyer explains it Manuela Scalia according to what is reported The messenger. The same happened toCarol’s former partner, father of his son. “He kept calling her, and he got suspicious on little one’s birthdaybecause she never missed one video call“.

When Carol did not appear on video call, “her baby’s father thought about going to the Consulate, thinking something had happened to her,” the words of Carol’s mom’s lawyer. December 6, 2021 Charlotte Angie she was interviewed by the radio program La Zanzara: it was her last interview. A month later she would die.

Carol Maltesi: reliefs of the carabinieri in the houses

Scientific investigations in the house of Carol MaltesiThe carabinieri of the Scientific Investigations Section of Brescia to sift through the homes of the victim and of Davide Fontana. The two cars are also seized.

Laws

Carol, the testimony of her friend “She worked in porn for her son”

Carol Maltesi’s parents: “We kept calling her but Davide Fontana pretended to be her and …”

Read also:

“Military expenses, Affaritaliani survey rejects the Draghi-Mattarella line

Government, Draghi at home if Conte drops him. The Democratic Party is not there, elections in June

Increased military spending, “the League is on the side of Draghi”. Interview

Generali fires Cirinà: “Not fair” .Calta already brings 1 euro to the title as a dowry

Green Pass, Puzzer ad Affari: “They want to fire me. Let me arrest … ”

Listen to TV yesterday 29 March 2022: 2.00 pm flies with the director Angelo Perrino

Paola Ferrari away from Rai: Sgarbi and La Russa defend her. Do you agree? PHOTO

Ukraine, Antonio Razzi on a mission at the border: “They don’t want me in the country”. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens