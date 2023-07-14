Carol Maltesi, the mother after the shock sentence: “It’s shameful, the trial was done to my daughter”

“The trial was done to my daughter Carol, not to whoever killed her.” Giuseppina, Carol Maltesi’s mother, thus comments on the reasons for her sentence which sentenced the murderer of her daughter to 30 years, and not to life imprisonment.

“I am truly destroyed by this decision”, said the woman in Bresciaoggi, after the controversy over the sentence with which the judges of the Busto Arsizio court convicted Davide Fontana of voluntary homicide, the man who on 11 January 2022 had killed the 26-year-old hard actress by hammering and strangling her, then hiding the body and impersonating the victim on social media for three months.

In the reasons, it is stated that the 44-year-old banker and food blogger killed the woman because “she was moving away from him, dumping him” to move to Verona with her 6-year-old son. According to the Court of Assizes, presided over by Judge Giuseppe Fazio, “he realized that the young and uninhibited Carol Maltesi had to some extent used him to better pursue her personal and professional interests and that she had used him and this unleashed the homicidal act”.

“There are no words, it’s a shameful sentence, really scandalous: Carol was a normal girl, a very good mother with her son and she was very present with me too,” said the victim’s mother. “I suffer from a serious illness and she always took care of me, she took me to the hospital for therapy. Now, after all that has happened, after her murder, after this trial, my condition has gotten much worse. There has been a lot of talk about Carol, but here the monster is whoever killed her”.

“If Carol had continued to work as a sales assistant, as she did before the pandemic, in my opinion, all other things being equal, the Fontana would have been sentenced to life imprisonment”, added Annamaria Rago, the lawyer who represented in the trial of the ex-partner and the son of the murdered woman.