Life imprisonment with daytime solitary confinement for two years: this is the request made today by the public prosecutor of Busto Arsizio (Varese) for Davide Fontana, the 44-year-old man who in January 2022 killed and hacked to pieces 26-year-old Carol Maltesi, at her home in Rescaldina, in the province of Milan.

Prosecutor Carlo Alberto Lafiandra, owner of the investigation file, also asked for compensation of 2 million for Carol’s son and 500 thousand euros each for the mother and father of the young woman.

Carol Maltesi was killed by Fontana, with whom she had had a brief relationship, who, after cutting up her body, put it in some garbage bags, left in a field far from the house. Only after 70 days was her body found, and only then was it discovered that Fontana had used the woman’s phone for two months to pretend to her relatives and friends that she was still alive.

Maltesi, after a brief relationship with Fontana, with whom she shot some videos for “Only fans” in the time of the pandemic, had decided to move to Verona to be close to her child, from a previous relationship. This, according to the prosecution, is the motive for the crime. Fontana, that afternoon, hit the 26-year-old on the head with a hammer, and then finished her off with a blow to the throat. Then she cut her body into pieces, storing it in a freezer bought on Amazon, until she left the remains in the countryside of Brescia. You return to court on June 5th.