Davide Fontana confessed the motive for the murder: that’s why he killed and tore up Carol Maltesi, the 26-year-old found in Borno

The death of Carol Maltesi shocked the whole of Italy. The girl was killed at the age of only 26 by Davide Fontana.

The two were having an affair and a little while ago the truth emerged about motive which led the killer to reduce his lifeless body in those conditions.

The man confessed that last January, his girlfriend had told him that she wanted to leave Rescaldina to move to the province of Verona e thus get close to his son.

A decision that, however, Fontana could not really accept, so after an intimate relationship, he killed the 26-year-old by hitting her with a hammer to the head. Later, he slit her throat, perhaps to make sure she was really dead or maybe because the victim kept on squirm.

The day after the murder, Davide went to a shop to buy a hatchet and a hacksaw, used to tear apart the corpse. Then he stored the remains of Carol Maltesi in freezerwhile devising a plan to get rid of it.

From the murder to the discovery of the body of Carol Maltesi

According to a first reconstruction of the incident, the murderer also tried to set fire to the remains of the young woman, without succeeding and to remove the tattoos of the girlfriend. Probably to make sure that no one could ever recognize her. Eventually, she dropped the sacks at Borno in a cliff.

In those two months, Fontana responded to messages of Carol posing as her, even with her father.

He also continued to pretend Charlotte Angiethis is the stage name by which the red-light film actress was known in the social world, responding smiling to her numerous followers.

The man is currently in prison and after repeating that he did not know why he killed the woman he was having an affair with, he eventually confessed the motive for the murder.