Carol Maltesi, the real boyfriend: “Fontana used to tell me: he always sleeps”

The case Carol Maltesi continues to argue for the brutality from the death of the 26-year-old Italian Dutch. Massacredtorn to pieces and kept hidden for weeks in a freezer “specially purchased on Amazon” by the neighbor and his own killer Davide Fontana. Now to come out in the open – reads the Corriere della Sera – is the real boyfriendis called Salvatore Galdo and is an adult film actor. “That morning Carol Maltesi had given me the good morning calling me lovebut suddenly a few hours later he wrote me a message on Whatsapp saying to leave me because I was too jealous“.

The reason for that “unsettling decision»- continues the Corriere – has it understood only now: after three months, Salvatore Galdo he discovered that, that January morning, it was “mine” who had written “good morning love” to him fiancée»And that instead,« to leave me a few hours later via Whatsapp, it was his murderer, the man who had just killed her, posing as her with his cell phone. He was a premeditated crimeCarol and I – reveals crying – we had planned a future with Prague. I couldn’t hear her anymore so I called fountain to ask him to contact me and he would tell me that always slept“.

