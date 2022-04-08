Fabio Maltesi against Davide Fontana: “Never kill a Maltesi”

A few days after the confession of Davide Fontana, murderer of Carol Maltesi, the victim’s father published a long post on his social networks: “Why didn’t you try it with me piece of ….? I wait for you when you get out of prison, even after 30 years“.

So wrote on Facebook Fabio Maltesi, father of 26 year old Carol, killed and torn to pieces by the neighbor, friend and ex-lover in Rescaldina. “No mercy for this monster… Devil damn devil, psycho killer, lousy butcherhow dare you take the life and torture the beautiful face and body of my child, even after her death “.

Fabio Maltesi, who lives in Holland, in the last few days has dedicated several posts on Facebook to the murder of his daughter. “Damn you destroyed my angel’s lifetaking away the diamond of my life, “he continues.”If I don’t have who will fix you, Satanist, you go and pay the death sentence in a second. “Then he concludes:”You better rot in solitary confinement or that you are going to die there, since this cannot be not even accepted by real criminalswho also have a code of respect for women and children “. Finally, he added:”Never kill a Maltesi, specially not my Carol Angiemy precious daughter “, followed by a row of skulls.



Read also:

“Tax, Ruffini dismantles the League: the Northern League in search of an exit strategy

“Third world war now inevitable”. German Minister comes out

Atlantia and RCS stamped papers: so Blackstone returns to the center of the cyclone

Elections France, now Marine Le Pen can win. Why Macron risks ko

Robledo to Affari: “Viola? We needed the foreign Pope in Milan”

Bisignani: “A truly imaginative Truth … Colombia? I have no idea”

Tax, sensational brawl in the Finance Committee. WATCH THE VIDEO

Enel X: with Sycamore for energy efficiency projects

Inail-FS protocol, Ferraris: “More culture of safety”

Rino Petino, this is how Puglia talks about Proximity 4.0 and the logistics of the future