Carofiglio, the accusations against the Strega Prize: “We all know how it works and who wins…”

The writer Gianrico Dear son63 years old, has sold almost seven million copies all over the world with his books. But despite his great success he has never managed to win the coveted Award Witchbut on two occasions he came very close. Carofiglio – interviewed by Cazzullo in Il Corriere della Sera – explains the why these missed successes: “We all know how the Strega works: it is the result – says Carofiglio – of a combination of factors, among which effective lobbying activity. I would have gladly won it, but others have done it better than me. I would say enough. I would participate again only if I was sure of winning because everyone forgets this thing, afterwards, and the prize becomes a literary quality certification“.

Carofiglio also reveals who his teachers were. “They tell a lot of lies, to make a good impression. Dostoevsky? Yes. But was it really him who formed my sensibility? I would say Simenon. Calvin. AND Carverfor the obsessive work on the cleaning the writingeven if his stuff didn’t move me. Instead the book I would have liked to write is “The little Prince” and more recently, “Our Souls at Night” by Kent Haruf”. Gianrico Carofiglio’s books represent a real literary phenomenon in Italy and abroad.

In his novels justice and humanity meet between the lines, giving readers exciting journeys into the heart of the human soul and the complexities of life. The most famous was perhaps the novel that made him known to the general public: “Unwitting Witness“, but they are also considered great successes “The silence of the wave” And “The measure of time“, two books that brought him among the finalists of the Witchexactly that prize that Carofiglio needs to win it “effective lobbying activity”.