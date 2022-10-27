Carobollette, wife held hostage by her husband: beaten if she turned on the light

The dear energy is putting you in serious trouble families And businesses Italian. From the province of Frosinone comes an emblematic case of the current situation. A man obsessed with cost from light And gas – we read in the Messenger – he almost held his wife hostage. The forbade washing and forced her to stay in the darkif he did not follow orders there beat. A domestic austerity to cope with energy increases with slaps and harassment of all kinds to save on overpriced bills. The 53-year-old man is now on trial for the crime of aggravated family abuse. Physical assaults and harassment continued For years until the woman, younger than him and mother of two daughters, decided to run away and turn to a anti-violence center who helped her to denounce the man and to rebuild a life.

The insults – continues the Messenger – were no longer enough and the first arrived slaps. From that moment on, the nightmare began and it became impossible for the woman to lead a normal life. Do the washing machine, ironing, washing, but also simply leaving the light on when it got dark. And if the threats and the slaps were not enough to make him understand the directives, the man moved on to ways in fact to prevent his wife from using the appliances. Thus, among other things, he had even come to brick the drain of the washing machine. To get one showersince she was prevented from keeping it running in the house water heater, the woman was forced to go secretly to her parents. In fact, the husband, fearing that her wife would tell someone about the conditions in which he made her live, prevented her too from have friendships And hang out with family members.

