From Caro-Quintero to Nigerian Jessica Edosomwan: here are the most wanted super-fugitives in the world

Matteo Messina Denaro is finally in prison. But there are still many bosses or super-fugitives like him still free around the world. Dangerous criminals that police officers from different countries have been looking for for years or even decades. Here is an overview of the many “Messina Denaro” still at large scattered around the world.

Among them is Rafael Caro Quintero. The U.S. State Department’s Narcotics Reward Program offers up to $20 million as a reward for information leading to arrest and/or conviction. Caro-Quintero is a member of the Sinaloa Cartel who is alleged to hold an active leadership position in the Caro-Quintero drug trafficking organization in the Badiraguato region, Mexico. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and murder of a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent in Mexico.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Yulan’s arrest Adonay Archaga Carias. He is charged federally in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to racketeer, cocaine importation and possession and conspiracy to fire machine guns. Additionally, as the alleged leader of the MS-13 mafia for all of Honduras, Archaga Carias allegedly controlled criminal activity and provided support and resources to the MS-13 enterprise in Central America and the United States with firearms, narcotics and cash.

Then there is Jason Derek Brown. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $200,000 for information leading to his arrest. Wanted for murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona, he has been wanted since 2004 but has always managed to remain free thanks to links both in the USA between California, Arizona and Utah and abroad, given that over the years he has traveled in France and Mexico.

In Europe, one of the most wanted still on the loose is James Michael Kelly The, Irish 57-year-old wanted by the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom on charges of kidnapping and drug trafficking. Among the main accusations are those related to the kidnapping of Anthony Joy, a former partner of his, who was allegedly tortured for five days with boiling water and a blowtorch.

In France, however, it is sought after Jessica Edosomwan, Nigerian considered to be the most wanted woman in Europe and on trial in Lyon in France. Edosomwan is accused of human trafficking in an attempt to “import” Nigerian women into Europe and then force them into prostitution. She’s been on the list of most wanted criminals by France and Interpol for several years already.

Diego Moreno Jimenez instead he is a Spaniard in his early 40s, leader of a very violent criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking, murder and kidnapping. Jimenez’s criminal group has also become the protagonist of a real war of drug trafficking with other rival gangs.

Semion Mogilevich is a Russian citizen wanted for his alleged participation in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud thousands of investors in the stock of a public company incorporated in Canada but located in Newtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania between 1993 and 1998. The fraud scheme collapsed in 1998, after thousands of investors lost more than US$150 million, and Mogilevich, who is believed to have allegedly financed and licensed the scheme, was indicted in 2002 and 2003. But he lives freely in Russia.



Subscribe to the newsletter

